Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Dinner Date Proves They've Already Found Their Place

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dined at Nobu in Malibu, Calif along with Penelope Disick, North West and Stacey Bendet.

Table for five, please!

For their April 7 dinner date to Malibu's Nobu, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker invited along daughter Penelope Disick, niece North West and Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet.

Not that the company stopped the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the blink-182 rocker from holding hands, though they did make sure to look cute for their stylish audience, Kourtney layering a black coat over her white crop top and blue jeans while Travis went with a standard black sweatshirt.

Dating since December, according to a source, the couple has clearly already found their spot, opting for dinners at the sushi place several times since they made the transition from neighbors to something more.

Over the past few months, the Instagram-official pair has enjoyed everything from dinner dates to family vacations. Travis also recently joined Kourtney for the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration in Palm Springs, Calif.

"She's very happy dating Travis," an insider close to the Poosh founder told E! News last month "He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it."

What's more, the insider continued, "It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her, and it finally happened. They have a great foundation from being friends for so long. They have fun together, their kids like each other and it's working for now. She's loving the attention and having Travis in her life in this new way."

Kourtney isn't the only one who's started a new romance. Her ex Scott Disick—with whom Kourtney shares daughter Penelope and sons Mason Disick and Reign Disick—has been linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin ever since they were both spotted at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year. The model and the reality TV star have shown PDA on Instagram and have gone on a number of getaways. In February, for instance, they were spotted dining at Sugar Factory in Miami with Scott's kids, and they were seen back in Florida on Easter Sunday, indicating the Flip It Like Disick celebrity missed the Kardashian-Jenner holiday festivities this year.

Not that Kourtney is bothered, a telling E! News, "Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy."

"He is able to find a balance between dating and family time and that is when he is at his best," the insider continued. "He's in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids. That's when Kourtney is happiest."

In addition, a source told E! News in January Scott thinks Travis is a "great guy."

"Kourtney and Scott are in a great place, and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents," this insider added. "There's no romance there, and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

WWE's Stephanie McMahon Shares What It’s Like Putting Together Wrestle

2

Lisa Rinna Finally Weighs In on Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

3
Exclusive

Inside Bachelor Exes Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's Reunion

4

Mrs. World Caroline Jurie Arrested After Mrs. Sri Lanka Pageant Drama

5

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Leaked Pic With Body-Image Message

