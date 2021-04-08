Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Reignite Romance Rumors 1 Year After Their Breakup

Watch : Timothee Chalamet Speaks Out on Lily-Rose Depp Kissing Photos

A year after their split was confirmed, are Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp back on? Fans are certainly crossing their fingers.

Brace yourself: We're going down the Limothée rabbit hole. On Wednesday, April 7, the Little Women star was spotted by paparazzi outside in New York with an unidentified woman. However, inside his nearby car, photographers claimed to see none other than his ex-girlfriend. "It was her," a source confirmed to E! News. "They saw her go in an Uber to his place, pick him up and head to Brooklyn."

The unclear sighting comes amid unverified claims on social media that the exes were spotted holding hands in Manhattan along with a photo that appears to be of the two of them walking together outside.

It was almost a year ago to the day that the 25-year-old Oscar nominee was described as "currently single" in a British Vogue feature, swiftly putting questions about his relationship status with Depp to rest. The young stars first sparked speculation of a budding romance in 2018, proving they were in full bloom the following year when they were photographed packing on some major PDA while vacationing in Italy.