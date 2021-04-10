You'll Always Remember These 15 Sweet Facts About A Walk to Remember

Watch : "A Walk to Remember" Turns 18 & Mandy Steals Our Heart: E! News Rewind

Remember when Shane West promised not to fall in love with Mandy Moore? LOL, as if that was ever possible.

The pair starred together in 2002's A Walk to Remember, with the coming-of-age based-on-a-Nicholas-Sparks-novel cryfest quickly becoming an essential text for any millennial.

While West was already known for his work on the soap Once and Again, the beloved book adaptation was Moore's first lead acting role after beginning her career as a pop star.

But another blonde singer came this close to snagging the part of Jamie, meaning we were almost robbed of the special chemistry between West and Moore, who turns 37 on April 10. Yeah, it would've been a crime against our emotions as the pair have maintained a close friendship since filming the movie almost twenty years ago.

"Mandy was phenomenal and my best friend when we were working on that," West told E! News of the This Is Us star in 2019. "We hadn't had anything that had been a success like that, so that will probably be one of my favorite memories."