Watch Honey Boo Boo Confront Mama June in Emotional Reunion One Year in the Making

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is ready to have her voice heard.
It's no secret that June "Mama June" Shannon has been struggling to regain the trust of her daughters after a 2019 arrest for drug possession led to a rehab stay.
But in an exclusive sneak peek of the April 9 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Alana and her mom will come face to face for the first time in over a year for an honest, revealing conversation.
"It's just hard because you wasn't there for my first day of high school and I think that's a pretty big thing," Alana shared through tears. "It was hard for me not having my mom there and I had to come home and tell Pumpkin what I was doing. I'm very grateful that Pumpkin was there for me, but why wasn't you there? Why wasn't you there when I needed you most?"
While Mama June confessed to being "sick" and unable to care for herself, the WE tv reality star told her daughters that she was ready to make things better.
"I know I was selfish when I went to rehab and to be honest with you, I'm still a little bit selfish in my recovery," she admitted. "But I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get you all back in my life and that's the reason why I'm here today."
With the support of family therapist Dr. Ish, Alana wasn't done speaking her truth.
"You don't know how many nights I cried myself to sleep just hoping and praying that you didn't overdose," she shared. "‘God, please don't let my mom die. Please just hold onto her. Just please!' I just wanted you there and even if I texted your phone, I wouldn't even get a text back so hell, I never knew if you were alive or dead anyways."
During this week's all-new episode, Mama June will also be faced with a surprise drug test as her boyfriend Geno Doak does something unexpected that nobody saw coming. As for where Mama June stands with her daughters today, you'll just have to keep watching.
"You're watching me trying to man up and trying to open up and trying to say, ‘Hey, everybody deserves a second chance and that I'm not perfect,'" Mama June previously told E! News. "But you know, hopefully by the end of the season, they will say we're back together."
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.