90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava and Girlfriend Welcome Their First Baby

90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava posted a precious photo to Instagram on April 7 of himself and his girlfriend admiring their newborn child. See the post, below.

Congratulations are in order for Jorge Nava, who just welcomed his first child

The 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 7 to post a photo of himself and his girlfriend as she held their newborn from the hospital bed. Jorge, who did not share the sex of the baby, can be seen wearing a mask. 

"There's no Love that can match what I have for my family [family-love emoji]," he captioned it. "I Love them more than anything in this world."

Among those offering support in the comments was fellow 90 Day Fiancé standout Paola Mayfield. "Congratulations," she wrote, adding a number of sparkling-heart emojis. "best feeling in the world! Many blessings for you little family."

Paola's husband, Russ, added, "Congratulations!!!"

Fans got to know Jorge, 32, while he was married to ex Anfisa Nava on the popular TLC series. Jorge has yet to publicly identify his current partner, although he has previously posted photos to social media showing them together.

Last August, he spoke exclusively to E! News and explained that the pair first connected via Instagram in May 2020 after he completed his two-and-a-half year prison sentence for drug charges.

"It was actually a friendly relationship before it became the relationship that it is today," he said at the time. "When I went out to California to visit my family, we went on our first date and then a week after that, she came and stayed with me and we've kind of been together ever since."

As for things with Anfisa, Jorge told E! News in August, "To be honest with you, I just want it to be a clean split [from Anfisa] and just move on with life."

