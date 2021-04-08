Katy PerryKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Hearts Are Breaking in the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Trailer

East High prepares for Beauty and the Beast while Nini and Ricky prepare to go long distance in the season two trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Spring has officially sprung, and you know what that means in fictional high school land: It's Spring Musical time. 

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just released a trailer for season two, which finds the theatre kids of East High preparing for their next show. High School Musical was a great success, so obviously they should make everybody happy and do High School Musical 2, right? Wrong! Get ready for Beauty and the Beast

The truth is that Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) gets intimidated when she runs into the theatre director at North High (played by Derek Hough). They're doing The Little Mermaid and competing for a prestigious high school theatre award, so Miss Jenn feels like East High has to get in on the action with a little "Be Our Guest." Doesn't quite fit the meta theme of the show and we were so ready for a performance of "Fabulous," but we'll take it.

Meanwhile, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) has been accepted into a fancy program, and she and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) are planning to make long distance really work for them, if some North High girl doesn't get in the way.

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

The second season will feature new original songs from Bassett and rising superstar Rodrigo and will once again also star Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini and Mark St. Cyr

Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel will all appear as guest stars. 

You can watch the trailer below!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns Friday, May 14 on Disney+. 

Hearts Are Breaking in the HSMTMTS Season 2 Trailer

