Camila Mendes Has "Never Been Closer" With Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch After Shared Breakups

Who needs a man when you have two solid besties? Not the ladies of Riverdale, who have formed an even tighter bond with each other after their recent heartbreaks.
Camila Mendes revealed on Wednesday, April 7, that she's grown closer with her co-stars, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, after they all went through breakups in the past year or so.
"We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together," she told Paper magazine. "And now we've been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we've never been closer than we have this season."
The Palm Springs actress, 26, added, "It's really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here—meaningful ones."
Camila and her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton split in the fall of 2019.
More recently, she called it quits with her boyfriend of one year, photographer Grayson Vaughan, in February 2021. As a source told E! News last month, "There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course."
Things were also complicated by her Riverdale filming schedule in Canada, which made them go long distance for several months.
In her new interview with Paper, Cami admitted that filming so far from her home base in Los Angeles became an issue for her. At one point, her hair started falling out, as she recalled, "I got out of the shower and had a full breakdown."
She explained, "This was the first few months of Riverdale in the pandemic, being away from our family and not being able to leave. That was a really hard thing for all of us, because we're so used to having our little apartments here in Vancouver, but we go back and forth to L.A. whenever we can, because that's home for most of us. And now we're not allowed to do that."
It seems she found solace in her co-stars, who have also been going through tough times.
Madelaine, 26, got out of her long-term relationship just as the pandemic hit, in February 2020. She has said her "
mental health was at an all-time low" following her breakup from musician Travis Mills. The redhead shared in January, "Every day was definitely a challenge and therapy was absolutely key for me to keep sane."
She went on to say, "I had a lot of anxiety over quarantine, and I felt like without my job and without Riverdale, I didn't know what my identity was. I'm saying this because I don't want anyone to feel like they're alone. I'm in the same boat and I feel it, and I'm right there with them."
Just a few months after Madelaine's breakup, news broke that the show's power couple, Lili and Cole Sprouse, had ended things after about three years of dating.
Much like Cami, Lili did not have positive feelings about being so far away from home when the Riverdale cast and crew resumed production in Canada last fall.
"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada," the 24 year old told Nylon in September 2020. "That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f--ked."
One upside: The friends all reunited on set, proving they're BFFs IRL when they started their joint TikTok account in September, dubbed Lamila Petschart, using the handle @blondebrunetteredhead. In October, the trio again embraced their diverse hair colors and celebrated Halloween by fittingly dressing up as The Powerpuff Girls.
Still, it remains a hustle for the women to shoot the show day after day. As Camila put it today, "We've noticed that sometimes indie actors will come onto the set, and they don't know how to assimilate to that kind of pace and environment. It took time for all of us to adjust to that. But now I feel like I'm always ready."