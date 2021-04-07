Camila Mendes Has "Never Been Closer" With Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch After Shared Breakups

Watch : Camila Mendes on "Riverdale" Season 4's Sudden Ending

Who needs a man when you have two solid besties? Not the ladies of Riverdale, who have formed an even tighter bond with each other after their recent heartbreaks.

Camila Mendes revealed on Wednesday, April 7, that she's grown closer with her co-stars, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, after they all went through breakups in the past year or so.

"We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together," she told Paper magazine. "And now we've been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we've never been closer than we have this season."

The Palm Springs actress, 26, added, "It's really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here—meaningful ones."

Camila and her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton split in the fall of 2019.

More recently, she called it quits with her boyfriend of one year, photographer Grayson Vaughan, in February 2021. As a source told E! News last month, "There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course."