See the Kardashians Grill Addison Rae About Her Friendship With Kourtney

Getting to know Kourtney Kardashian's new BFF.
In this clip from tonight, April 8's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenners grill Addison Rae in order to get insight into her friendship with Kourtney. Since the Poosh founder and the TikTok star became fast friends in early 2020, the famous family isn't afraid to ask Addison some tough questions.
"I like your nails," Kim Kardashian subtly starts off in the clip above. "I'm surprised Kourtney doesn't have long, corally, orangey, neon nails now."
Yet, per Addison, Kourtney has plans to redo her nails tomorrow, which shocks mom Kris Jenner. She asks, "She's gonna do long nails like yours?"
Addison assures the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch that Kourtney will not be replicating her nails. However, with Kourtney and Addison's history of twinning, we can't say we're surprised this question is brought up.
In a confessional, Khloe Kardashian explains, "We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison. So, we invited Addison over for lunch but, without Kourtney. 'Cause, we just wanna ask a couple questions and get to know her more."
According to Kim, they just want to "feel her out a little bit."
Back at the lunch table, Kim asks Addison for her story. As Addison explains that she's from Louisiana and lives with her parents, Scott Disick chimes in with a tough question: "Have you ever been arrested?"
Following Scott's lead, the family proceeds to ask Addison for her blood type, credit score and family details. Kendall Jenner, who appears sympathetic towards Addison, comments, "Oh my god, you guys. Are you interrogating this poor girl?"
Rather than back off, the group proceeds to ask questions about Kourtney, including a query about the mother of three's favorite family member. Before Addison can answer, Khloe asks, "What the f--k did you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?"
As Addison is left speechless, Kim reveals the family wondered if the pair were "hooking up." Scott weighs in, "That was the elephant in the room…It's OK if you are."
At this point, Addison clarifies, "No, we're not…No, but it's just very weird that that's what the impression was."
Getting secondhand embarrassment, Kendall informs her family that they're making even her "uncomfortable."
Watch the awkward lunch conversation for yourself in the clip above.
