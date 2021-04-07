Dwayne Johnson Proves He Doesn't Miss Leg Day With Jaw-Dropping Photo

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Reveals Family Coronavirus Battle

Dwayne Johnson's super power? Crushing leg day.

On April 7, the Baywatch star took to Instagram to share a wow-worthy pic of himself working out in preparation for his titular role in the upcoming DC superhero movie Black Adam. While The Rock is a famously muscular guy all over, it's hard to miss the fact that he's really beefed up in the leg department.

"Black Adam ready," the former wrestler wrote in the caption. "It's always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game. Grateful for the grind (and the face of my Warrior Spirit always watching my back.)"

He added that "production kicks off this week," which explains why Dwayne was pulling out all the stops for his workout.

Fans in the comments were very impressed with the Hobbs and Shaw star's hard work.

"Omg.....those thighs," one wrote. Another added, "Don't skip leg day!" A third commented, "Bro huge leg muscles."