What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 10-11

Get ready for an action-packed weekend. And by action-packed we obviously mean you sitting on your couch in your comfiest clothes while watching people on TV kick some major ass.
Kung Fu and The Nevers make their respective debuts this week, both containing breakout performances by some seriously powerful female leads and making for the perfect double feature.
Plus, Amazon's creepy new anthology series is a must-watch for horror fans, Netflix has true crime-obsessed viewers covered with the tale of one of the most infamous unsolved robberies and—praise McDreamy!—Grey's Anatomy is finally delivering a moment months in the making.
Here's what to watch this weekend, April 10-11...
If You Love Period Pieces But Also Superheroes: Imagine if Heroes and Bridgerton met in a bar and had a one-night stand that resulted in a baby. That baby would be The Nevers, a sci-fi drama that takes place in the last part of the Victorian era and follows a group of "touched" people—mostly women—who've mysteriously obtained otherworldly abilities. Expect strong female leads, kickass action and breakout performances by Outlander's Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly. (Where to Watch: premieres Sunday on HBO Max)
If You're Ready for a New Hero: Watch out, CW's DC Universe! A reimagining of the classic 1972 series starring David Carradine, the network's new series Kung Fu is gifting the world with the magic of Olivia Liang. In the action-packed show, the Legacies actress stars as Nicky, a Chinese-American woman who drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to a monastery. When she returns to San Francisco several years later, she uses her martial arts skills to help save her parents and hometown from a powerful Triad. (Where to Watch: The CW app and cwtv.com)
If You Can't Resist a Good Horror-Anthology Series: Turn on the lights and lock the doors before you press play on THEM. Created by Little Marvin and executive-produced by Lena Waithe, the '50s-set drama stars Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas as Black parents who move with their two daughters from rural North Carolina to the then-all white Los Angeles neighborhood of Compton. Not only will the family face racism and bigotry within their new community, but they'll also have to grapple with a sinister spirit that is haunting their home. (Where to Watch: Amazon Prime)
If You Are in the Market For Yet Another Netflix Watch With a WTF Ending: What is it about these cheesy and ridiculous movies and TV shows with baffling conclusions that still reel us in every time?! This week's offering is What Lies Below, the streaming giant's new horror film about a teen girl dealing with her mom (played by Mena Suvari, so prepare to feel the cruel slap of time across your face) having a hot new boyfriend who may or may not be a literal monster. While it was released in December, What Lies Below just cracked the Top 10 this week because people truly cannot deal with the off-the-rails ending, which we, of course, shall not spoil, but will just say is Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You've Been Waiting For Meredith to Wake Up: First things first: Spoiler alert! OK, now that we warned you, we have good news for Grey's Anatomy fans: After a season spent welcoming blasts from the past on the beach, Mer is finally opening her eyes. While we've enjoyed seeing the return of fan favorites like Patrick Dempsey (BRB, still sobbing!), T.R. Knight, Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane, we're ready for our girl to get back to her life. (Where to Watch: airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC)
If You've Seen Every Episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Planning the most important day of your life can be super stressful, which is why some people need help: Enter The Wedding Coach, a reality series starring host and comedian Jamie Lee as she embarks on helping brides and grooms as they navigate the craziness of planning their nuptials. But in a refreshing twist, The Girl Code star's tips and tricks are relatable and irreverent, at once indulging and admonishing the outrageousness of their bridal industry. Hey, if you can't beat 'em, you might as well gently mock while joining 'em. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Looking for Your Weekly True Crime Fix: One of the greatest crimes in the art world, the robbery of Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, is getting the docuseries treatment in This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist. The four-part documentary from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends and theories in the still unsolved mystery of who stole over half a billion dollars worth of famous artwork in 1990. Fun fact: A $10 million reward was offered by the museum for whoever assists in recovering the stolen works of art, so armchair detectives, do your thing! (Where to Watch: Netflix)