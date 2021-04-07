Katy PerryKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Taylor Swift's Vault Song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" Is Here and We're So Not Fine

Taylor Swift surprised fans on April 7 by dropping her vault song "Mr. Perfectly Fine." Scroll on to listen to the catchy track that will have you dancing around your room.

Swifties, you won't be able to calm down after this news!

With just days to go until Taylor Swift drops her album Fearless (Taylor's Version), the Grammy winner released another song from the vault: "Mr. Perfectly Fine." The 31-year-old superstar singer took to social media on April 7 to debut the track.

"Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up," she began. "My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.'" And she did just that—to the delight of fans around the world.

"I CANT BELIEVE YOU HID A TOP TIER BRIDGE FROM US FOR 13 YEARS," one Swiftie tweeted. While another fan wrote, "MR PERFECTLY FINE IS SUCH A BOP OMG! i cant express how excited i am for this album. taylor, you've always been there for me and i'm so excited to support you on this new journey and live fearlessly. i'm so proud of you."

As fans may know, Swift's re-recorded Fearless album includes six previously unreleased tracks—and the lyrics to "Mr. Perfectly Fine" don't disappoint. 

"Mr. perfect face / Mr. here to stay / Mr. looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away," she sings on the track. "Everything was right / Mr. I've been waiting for you all my life / Mr. every single day until the end, I will be by your side."

"But that was when I got to know Mr. change of heart / Mr. leaves me all alone, I fall apart," the lyrics continue. "It takes everything in me just to get up each day / But it's wonderful to see that you're OK."

Swift also gives a shout-out to Mr. "casually cruel" in the song, a reference to a line in her song "All Too Well."

Listen to "Mr. Perfectly Fine" above!

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is set for release on Friday, April 9.

