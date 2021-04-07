Chrissy Teigen Joined the Pastel Hair Trend and Her Transformation Is Sweet as Candy

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter After Feeling "Deeply Bruised"

Spring is in the air—and on Chrissy Teigen's head.

Just in time for the change of season, the famous foodie revealed her latest 'do: pastel pink hair! With the help of hairstylists to the stars Tracey Cunningham and Irinel de León, Luna and Miles' mama debuted her cotton candy pink hair on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 6.

Teigen is not the only star to try out the sweet shade. To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor rocked a pink mane back in March, The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley gave it a temporary go in February and Demi Lovato sported a pink pixie at the start of the new year.

While it's unclear what spurred Teigen's colorful hair change, she's no stranger to pastel hair. In January, she had fun rocking a purple wig and later gave a pink one a try. Now, it looks like she's committed even more with some hair dye.