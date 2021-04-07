Katy PerryKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gaten Matarazzo's Update on Stranger Things Season 4 Will Give You Chills

In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, Gaten Matarazzo shared his reaction to Stranger Things' season four script. Scroll on to hear him describe the upcoming episodes.

By Jess Cohen Apr 07, 2021 12:03 PM
Buckle up, Stranger Things fans! According to Gaten Matarazzo, season four is going to be a thrilling ride.

The actor, who plays Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix series, teased new details about the upcoming season during an interview on The Tonight Show. "We're getting back," Gaten said of filming the show after being shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 18-year-old star also noted that this might just be the "scariest" season yet. 

"Oh, yeah! That's the one thing I've noticed," Gaten told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was reading it and I'm like, 'They're going for it this year, that's pretty cool!'"

The teen also shared that, while the show was shut down over the summer, he got a temporary job at a local restaurant. In attempt to not be recognized, Gaten had on a bit of disguise—but fans still spotted him! "People would just look at me for a second, squint...and be like, 'Are you Gaten Matarazzo?'" he recalled, noting some fans who recognized him were as young as 3 years old. "Like, toddler people! There are toddlers who love Stranger Things, they think it's like the bomb dot com."

As for the upcoming season, the toddlers might want to hold off on watching it for a few years.

"I don't know if the toddlers are gonna enjoy it as much," Gaten told the late-night host, who then jokingly suggested they could release the show in segments so that by the time the youngsters see it they'll be "4 or 5."

Gaten then pointed out, "At the rate we're going they might be like 12."

While not much is known about the plot of the fourth season, a 2020 teaser did confirm one thing: Hopper is alive! As fans may recall, at the end of season three, the fate of David Harbour's character was in question. However, the show's creators calmed everyone's fears. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!" Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer said in a February 2020 statement. "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other."

"Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," their statement continued. "Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American."

As we wait for the new season, check out the actors who were recently added to the Stranger Things cast HERE!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

