Regé-Jean Page Addresses Latest James Bond Rumors After Stunning Bridgerton Exit

Watch : Dionne Warwick Has The Best Reaction "Bridgerton" Star’s Exit

As Bridgerton fans continue to be both shaken and stirred that Regé-Jean Page is not returning for the second season, the actor is weighing in on those persistent rumors about him possibly landing a certain iconic role.

Regé-Jean spoke with The Mirror in an interview published Tuesday, April 6, during which he was asked about speculation that he might be in line to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

"Ah, the 'B' word," the 31-year-old actor told the outlet about the beloved spy character. "I think that if you are British, and you do anything of note that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that."

He continued, "I think that's fairly normal, and I'm flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed."

Regé-Jean, who rocketed to stardom as the Duke of Hastings in Netflix's wildly popular series, clearly wasn't in the mood to break any news and added cagily, "Nothing more—or less—than that."