Sofia Richie Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Music Executive Elliot Grainge

Music to your ears? Sofia Richie has a new guy in her life!

The model, 22, was spotted on a takeout date with music executive Elliot Grainge on Monday, April 5. The new couple was seen picking up food from the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. Elliot, 27, was at the wheel, while Sofia was by his side in the passenger seat, with a big smile on her face.

They've been spending more time together recently, and she even posted a mirror selfie with him on her Instagram on March 26. The photo showed the pair in an elevator with their face masks, alongside a sunflower emoji in the caption.

Elliot owns the record label 10K Projects and has worked with Surfaces, Iann Dior, Poor Stacy, Internet Money and more artists, per Forbes. However, he clearly keeps things private, considering he has yet to post on his Instagram account, which has 35,000 followers (Sofia is not among them).