Lisa Rinna Finally Weighs In on Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna recently shared her first public thoughts about daughter Amelia Hamlin, 19, dating Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Scott Disick, 37. Get the details, below.

Watch: Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick Her "Dream Man"

Perhaps an unexpected benefit to Scott Disick's relationship with Amelia Hamlin is that he can now borrow from her mom's closet as needed.

Amelia's mom, Lisa Rinna, shared a photo to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 6 of Scott and Amelia walking along the beach together hand-in-hand. The pic, which can be seen here, was snapped on April 4 during the couple's recent trip to Miami. 

This marks the first time Lisa has publicly addressed her 19-year-old daughter's romance with the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians mainstay since the twosome was first spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year. 

"Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats," Lisa humorously captioned the shot. 

Sure enough, Scott is wearing the said headwear during his stroll along the sand with the model. Lisa drew further attention to his sartorial choice when she posted the image of Scott and his hat opposite one of the 57-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also wearing a black hat with a similar white logo on the front. 

photos
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin's Cutest Pics

While this is the first time Lisa has referenced the pairing, a source connected to their family exclusively told E! News in November that Lisa and husband Harry Hamlin were still getting used to the idea of their youngest daughter dating the entrepreneur, who is 18 years her senior. At the time, Amelia's parents still felt close to her ex, Mercer Wiederhorn.

Lisa Rinna/Instagram

"Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer," the insider revealed. "He was like family, but they understand."

As for Scott, the source went on to say that, at least back then, both parents believed "this is just a phase."

Instagram

Certainly, the relationship appears to have passed the "just a phase" marker by this point, as the pair continues heating things up. In a post to her Instagram Story in late February, Amelia referred to Scott as her "dream man." 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

