Jared Padalecki Proves the Gilmore Girls Bromance is Real After Milo Ventimiglia's Shout Out

Might as well call it Gilmore Guys, because the bromance is strong between Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia.
Instead of feuding over whether Rory should have ended up with Dean or Jess, the actors are humbly declaring that they each stan their on-screen rival, instead of their own Gilmore Girls character.
First, Milo reignited the age old debate—Team Jess or Team Dean—when he held up a sign in his office reading, "I heart Dean 4 Ever," while appearing on The Tonight Show.
Jared returned the favor by professing his love for his bad boy counterpart on Instagram. On Tuesday, April 6, he shared a picture of himself with a cheesy grin, as he held up a faux Oscars statue and a sign reading, "I heart Jess 4 Ever" in purple and pink marker.
The Supernatural star wrote, "Ohmigod @miloanthonyventimiglia our offices are SO SIMILAR!!," pointing to his "little bit of @gilmoregirls homeboy love! TWINSIES!"
Jared teased, "Well, I don't have an Emmy nomination, but I DO have a 'Best Body' trophy that was worth every dollar [that my wife Genevieve Padalecki] paid for it on Hollywood & Vine." He added, "Miss ya brother. Couldn't be more proud of ya."
Milo had hung his Dean sign on a certificate that acknowledges one of his Emmy nominations for This Is Us, prompting host Jimmy Fallon to ask, "Is that rubbing it in his face?"
Milo was quick to shut down any rumor of beef between the bros: "Not at all, Jared and I are really good friends." He explained, "After I made it I just said, 'Well, let me just hang on to this 'cause this is cool.'"
We're now going to need another Gilmore Girls revival to see how Jess and Dean truly settled their differences, because, clearly, Rory's high school exes have moved on and are totally BFFs now.
They're not the only stars of the Stars Hollow series with some thoughts about who Rory should end up with. With the Jess vs Dean debate renewed, we're all wondering: What does Logan have to say?
Matt Czuchry, who played Rory's yachting boyfriend Logan, is a bit biased, but he said in an interview in January, "If I was writing it, [Logan] would be with Rory."
Matt went on, "Logan was a character who was pushed in a certain direction because of his family, that he didn't want to be in that direction. He wanted to follow his heart and his love, which was Rory… He would do anything for her, including giving up the whole family business."
The Resident star also revealed that he knows who Rory's baby daddy is, but he simply won't tell.
He shared that creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino "told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.' And I never have." Matt added, "It doesn't feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be."