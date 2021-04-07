Jennifer Aniston Points Out That Birthday Boy Paul Rudd Doesn't Age, and We'd Have to Agree

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

Jennifer Aniston, who miraculously doesn't seem to age, is calling attention to another star with the same lucky predicament.

In honor of Paul Rudd's 52nd birthday, the star of The Morning Show took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 6 to share a few images of them together and wish him well on his special day.

First, she posted a still from their 2012 comedy Wanderlust and captioned it, "Happy birthday #PaulRudd!! You don't age, which is weird - but we celebrate you anyway." She also added a bunch of heart emojis.

Next, Jen posted a pillow-fight photo from their joint GQ cover story that published in 2012 to promote the film. On that one, she wrote, "I love you!!!!" She followed it up with a GIF of them awkwardly hugging in Wanderlust.

Indeed, Jen, who is also 52, and Paul have shared the screen together a number of times, dating back to the 1998 rom-com The Object of My Affection, when Paul was just becoming a leading man following the success of Clueless, while Jen was enjoying the early wave of her Friends fame.