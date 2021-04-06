Peter Weber Responds to Kelley Flanagan's Confessions About Their Breakup

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Peter Weber's life in New York City is off to a rosy start!

That's why former The Bachelor lead exclusively tells E! News he's more than ready to move on from his past romance with Kelley Flanagan. Back in December, the duo shocked Bachelor Nation when they announced they were breaking up after less than a year of dating.

And despite the fact they're both living in the Big Apple now, the 29-year-old star says he doesn't have any plans to reach out to the lawyer. In fact, this revelation comes just two months after fans speculated Kelley and Peter were hanging out in NYC.

"Obviously, I wish her well and everything. I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but...we're not in contact anymore," Peter tells E! News. "But definitely, I'm always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness."

Meanwhile, in March, Kelley opened up to Kaitlyn Bristowe about their relationship and what led to their split.