Save Big on Lululemon's Mirror Home Gym for Mother's Day

By Emily Spain Apr 07, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Stuck on what to get mom for Mother's Day? May we suggest The Mirror from Lululemon. The state of the art mirror brings the gym and all of your favorite workout classes to you. Whether your mom is into boxing, cardio, yoga or pilates, The Mirror offers thousands of on-demand and live fitness classes to help her look and feel her very best. And she has the ability to book personal training sessions with world-class instructors that will give live feedback and instruction. Besides the sweat-inducing workouts offered through The Mirror, let's not forget it's an elegant-looking mirror that gets rid of the need for a room full of bulky equipment. 

If you're not quite sold on this must-have gift for mom, Lululemon is offering free shipping and installation ($250 value), plus a free $100 Lululemon gift card with code MOTHERSDAY21 now through May 9. Not only will you save $250, you can get mom a cute outfit for her many Mirror workouts.

Scroll below to shop the The Mirror, aka the gift that will make you mom's favorite!

The Mirror

This unique approach to home workouts offers a variety of sweat-friendly classes, from boxing to cardio to yoga and everything in between. You can choose your workout via an app on your phone, and even pick your music, customize your workout and track your progress. Use code MOTHERSDAY21 for free shipping and installation ($250 value), plus a free $100 Lululemon gift card now through May 9

Starting at $1,495
Lululemon

