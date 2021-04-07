See Detective Hailey Upton Tackle a Suspect in Action-Packed Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek

Watch : "Chicago P.D." Exclusive: Halstead & Upton Disobey Orders

Rushing to action.

In this exclusive clip from tonight, April 7's episode of Chicago P.D., Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) track down a suspect who may be responsible for the disappearance of a family. Confidant they've tracked down their culprit, and potentially found their victims, Upton makes an unauthorized move that may be unwise. (More on that later on…)

Upon arriving at a suspicious shed, Upton says to her partner, "They're in there."

Following protocol, Halstead calls in the padlocked shed to their sergeant, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). As they're ordered to hold eyes on the property, the detective partners spot their suspect with a gun.

Halstead radios in, "He's got a gun on him."

Upton adds, "We have every reason to believe she's in there right now."

Despite the pair's finding, Sergeant Voight orders the two to "wait for back up." Yet, as Upton spots the suspect walking towards the shed, she decides to chase him down.

"He's walking towards the shed," she comments. "We need to move."