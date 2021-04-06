The Flash's Brandon McKnight Warns to Not Believe Everything You See After Time Travel Drama

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Tonight, The Flash is telling some backstory two seasons in the making—and having a little time travel fun while it's at it.

Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) has been a part of the show since the beginning of season six, when he built a black hole machine that nearly destroyed him and Central City. Once he got his life back together after that incident, he joined Team Flash to offer his scientific expertise, and now, he's finally getting the backstory he's been missing. It's not going to come easy, but it is going to come with a good time and some really cool pants.

This deep dive into Chester's past comes when he and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) accidentally time travel into the 1990s during a mission near Chester's hometown. It doesn't take long for them to embrace the time period, tech and all, as they try to figure out how they got there, how to get home, and what this all means for the future.