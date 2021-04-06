Florence Pugh Reveals Her Nickname for "Magical Person" Zach Braff in Birthday Tribute

Florence Pugh has a special message for a "magical person" on his birthday.
That person is none other than her boyfriend Zach Braff, who rang in his 46th birthday on Tuesday, April 6. The Little Women actress commemorated his special day with photos of him with their dog Billie.
"It's this magical persons birthday. A year ago we got Billie three days before Zach's day and she's flopped on her back for tummy tickles from him like this ever since," she wrote in an Instagram post for Braff. "A special day for a special fella requires special foot wear and fluffy trackies.. obvi."
The compliments poured in from the Oscar nominee to her man. "His need to make people laugh and smile is never ending, his constant generosity and love for others is infectious, his creativity and ability to put real and honest words onto the page inspires many and all who's around him," she wrote, "but above all.. his appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of."
Pugh concluded her celebratory message with, "Happy Birthday chicken, odd shoes is a good look."
It's been nearly two years since the pair was spotted holding hands, sparking speculation that the 25-year-old breakout actress from England and the 46-year-old Scrubs alum were a new couple.
While their romance has since been made crystal clear, the pair has also faced hateful comments over their 21-year age difference. However, the actress has not been shy about candidly firing back at the noise.
"I've always found it funny how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," Pugh said on a July 2020 podcast episode of Sue Perkins: An Hour or So With... "Once again, [it's] making a young woman feel like s--t for no reason. I think I did feel s--t for awhile about admitting that, and then I thought, 'How ridiculous is that?'"
She continued, "I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love...There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age—It hasn't worked. So who are you trying to match me up with?"
As evidenced by their sweet birthday tributes to each other, it sounds like there is no one else either would rather be with. As Braff wrote to her on her 25th birthday in January, "I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your [sic] for one night. I can't believe I get to giggle with you everyday [sic]. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born."