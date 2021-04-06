Joe Jonas Has the Best Reaction to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

Sophie Turner is burnin' up Instagram—and Joe Jonas is here for it.

The 25-year-old Game of Thrones alum took to social media on April 6 to share a series of selfies, including one of her striking a pose in front of a mirror. "I'll have a piña colada please," she captioned the post, while also noting in the comments, "I know my mirror is dirty k?"

But her husband didn't notice the mirror. Instead, the 31-year-old Jonas Brothers singer quoted Lady Gaga as he commented on Sophie's post, "talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular." After seeing Joe's message, fans couldn't help but gush over the couple. As one fan simply put it, "stick with the person who treats you like Joe treats Sophie."

While the stars, who tied the knot in 2019, mainly reside in Southern California, they've recently been spending time in Georgia as Joe films his upcoming movie, Devotion. The Camp Rock alum shared his casting news in January, telling fans, "Let's get it!! Can't wait to start filming."