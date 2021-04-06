We Are Ready to Love Girls5eva 5eva After Watching the First Trailer

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Pop star dreams are coming true.

Peacock just released the first trailer for Girls5eva, the new comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino, and it looks like everything we could have wanted: sparkly outfits, smooth vocals, funny ladies, questionable song lyrics and a bit of a mystery.

The series stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell as the former members of late '90s/early 2000s girl group Girls5eva. They're all older now, but they have to decide if they're going to reunite for a brand new gig and have the "biggest comeback in pop music history."

The trailer is peppered with footage of the group in its glory days, and that footage seems to include an extra member—played by Ashley Park—who is mysteriously not present as the band reunites. The footage also includes a performance (at a 10th grade graduation!) of a song that goes, "Jailbait, great at sex but it's our first time."