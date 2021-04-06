Harry Potter's Paul Ritter Dead at 54 After Suffering Brain Tumor

Paul Ritter, who starred in 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, has passed away after battling a brain tumor.

The British actor, known for his role as wizard Eldred Worple in the Harry Potter film, died on Monday, April 5, his agent confirmed. "It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night," Ritter's rep said in a statement to NBC. "He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor."

"Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill," the message continued. "He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly."

In addition to his role in Harry Potter, Ritter's credits also include the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace. Since 2011, Ritter starred as Martin Goodman in the TV series Friday Night Dinner.