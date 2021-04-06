Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Break Up After Love Triangle Drama

Watch : Larsa Pippen Spotted With NBA Player: His Partner Speaks Out!

Larsa Pippen and NBA player Malik Beasley have thrown in the towel. Her rep confirms to E! News that Larsa and Malik, who were first spotted together while holding hands at a Miami mall in November 2020, have called it quits on their romance.

A source connected to the 46-year-old The Real Housewives of Miami alum tells E! News that the distance got to be tough for the pair. Malik, 24, is based in Minnesota as a member of the NBA's Timberwolves.

"Larsa and Malik are not together," the insider shares. "Things got hard with travel, etc. It was more of a timing thing. They're still in communication but not together."

The source continues, "Larsa invested in a digital fitness brand called Tonal and just made a lot of money. She bought a new Ferrari to celebrate and is focused on her businesses."

Larsa and Malik's relationship raised eyebrows when they were first spotted together on Nov. 23, as the athlete was still legally married to influencer Montana Yao at the time. E! News exclusively reported on Dec. 3 that Montana, who shares 2-year-old son Makai with Malik, had filed for divorce in response to the viral photos taken of the basketball player with Larsa.