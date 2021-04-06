Christina Anstead Lists Home She Shared With Ex-Husband Ant for $6 Million

As the saying goes, spring brings new beginnings!
It seems Christina Haack, who was previously known as Christina Anstead, is ready for a fresh start. On Monday, April 5, the Flip or Flop star's rep confirmed to People that she's officially moving on from the Newport Beach, Calif. home she once shared with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.
The Christina on the Coast star has listed the mansion for a whopping $6 million. The property, which is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near the beach, boasts 4,804 square feet, five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious backyard with a lavish pool and bungalow and so much more.
Considering Christina designs homes for a living—and shows off her work on several HGTV shows—it's safe to say her mansion is truly one-of-a-kind.
The star's rep confirmed to the magazine that she'll continue to live in Newport Beach and is currently looking for a new place to call home.
Over the years, Christina has shared snapshots of her and Ant's property on social media.
As E! News previously reported, it was the first home they purchased together back in 2018.
Just a few months after welcoming her and Ant's first child together, Hudson, she gushed over her "early Christmas present" that she gifted herself: "Organization."
"Since our baby boy came into our life our home has become clutter city," Christina wrote on Instagram back in December 2019, three months after giving birth, "especially my pantry and closet.... if you want to see how bad it was before...it's scary.. thank you @doneanddonehome for dialing these areas for me. I have found so many things I forgot existed and I feel happy when I look in these areas now."
Moreover, following her split from the 42-year-old broadcaster in September 2020, the mom of three gave followers a glimpse inside her luxurious bathroom in February—which was decorated with black-and-white tile, a double-sink vanity and a lush shower.
Christina's decision to list her Newport Beach home comes five months after she officially filed for divorce from Ant in November 2020. In September, she took to Instagram to announce their breakup after two years of marriage together.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she said at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
That same month, the 37-year-old home designer told her followers she was ready to embark on the next chapter in her life.
"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she wrote in part. "Sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."
"So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me," she continued. "And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing."
For the most part, however, Christina and Ant have kept details of their split out of the spotlight. As the English television presenter put things in late September, "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."