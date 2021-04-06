Morgan Stewart Makes a Surprise Return to Nightly Pop for Hunter March's Birthday

Watch : Morgan Stewart Surprises Hunter March for His 30th Birthday

A birthday surprise.

On tonight, April 5's episode of Nightly Pop, E! News' Hunter March received a special birthday surprise from co-host Morgan Stewart, who is currently on maternity leave. Not only did the #RichKids of Beverly Hills alum and her infant daughter Row appear in a video tribute for Hunter, the new mom also stopped by the Nightly Pop set with a sweet treat. (More on that later on…)

In the clip above, Morgan noted while holding Row, "Hunter, Row just wanted me to tell you that she thinks you are a huge bitch. But, besides that, we wanted to wish you a very happy 30th birthday. I'm very upset that I don't get to be there with you in person and give you f--king s--t."

After wishing that Hunter's "dreams come true," Morgan feigned like the camera wasn't still rolling. She further quipped, "God, it hurts to just be so nice to him."

In response to the birthday tribute, Hunter joked, "I miss her…It's cute that Morgan and Row have the same thickness hair."