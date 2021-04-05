Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Family in New Photos From Snowy Getaway

Snow bunnies!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently enjoyed a fun getaway in Deer Valley, Utah. The couple, who went from longtime friends to being in a relationship in late December, appeared to take their first family trip together.
Both the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer documented their snow-filled activities, which included riding around in a snowmobile and hitting the slopes in skis and snowboards.
And in true Kardashian fashion, the E! star made sure to dress to impress during her mini vacation.
The Poosh founder even wore the same matching snow gear as Travis' daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Moreover, Kourtney also twinned with Alabama's half-sister, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, whose parents are Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya.
"up to snow good," the reality TV personally captioned her Instagram post on Monday, April 5, alongside a collage of photos that captured her, Alabama and Atiana modeling their chic all-black outfits.
Atiana shared similar photos on her Instagram page, writing, "Just living life," to which Kourtney replied, "My vibe right now."
Additionally, Alabama posted, "Snow day."
Per Travis' daughter's TikTok, they all played the "Pass the Phone" challenge as they sat outside near a campfire to keep warm.
"I'm passing the phone to somebody who can't get acrylics," Alabama began her video, giving the phone to Kourtney's 8-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, next. She added, "I'm passing the phone to somebody that doesn't let me do anything" and handed the phone to her mom. Kourtney then said, "I'm passing the phone to my boyfriend."
Moreover, Travis highlighted the family trip on Instagram and shared several candid shots of his snowboarding skills, along with a sweet video that looked like him and Kourtney cuddling.
He captioned his post, "Real is rare [black heart emoji]."
Their getaway appeared to take place days ahead of the Easter holiday. On Sunday, April 4, Kourtney and Travis touched down in sunny Palm Springs, Calif. to spend time with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners.
For the special occasion, they shared the lavish decorations and delicious treats that awaited them. Plus, they both showed off their new golf club bags. While Travis was fully decked out, the Kardashian-Jenner family each personalized their bags with their name emblazoned on the front.
"The family that golfs together...," Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories while flaunting their gear.
Just last month, a source close to Kourtney told E! News that her and Travis' romance was still going strong.
"He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well," the insider shared at the time. "He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened."
"They have a great foundation from being friends for so long," the source added. "They have fun together. Their kids like each other and it's working for now. She's loving the attention and having Travis in her life in this new way."