Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Reveals Her Newborn Baby's Unique Name

Welcome to the world, baby girl!

Nearly a week after giving birth, Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson has announced her newborn daughter's name.

"It's official!!! Glitter baby has a name!!!!" the fitness influencer shared to social media on Monday, April 5. "Introducing our beautiful angel, Andara Rose Bowles."

Little Andara even has her own Instagram account, and "detailed" her birth experience alongside the mother-daughter duo's first photo together.

"Wow, birth is a wild ride!!!" the caption read. "Mom pushed me out in one contraction (once I started to crown that is) and pulled me onto her chest! She smelled like roses because dad rubbed rose oil all over her chest for me and it put me right at ease. As soon as I heard mom's voice I stopped crying, wrapped my arms around her neck and fell asleep... so happy to finally meet."

Andara is Krystal and boyfriend Miles Bowles first child together. The San Diego-based couple went public with their relationship last October and announced her pregnancy one month later, less than a year after Krystal and BiP co-star Chris Randone split.