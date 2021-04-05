SAG AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Jack Prepare to Propose on This Is Us, With a Little Help From Miguel

Jack prepares to propose to Rebecca, with a little help from Miguel, in an exclusive clip from the April 6 episode of This Is Us.

By Lauren Piester Apr 05, 2021 8:40 PMTags
TVThis Is UsMilo VentimigliaEntertainment
Watch: "This Is Us" Exclusive: Jack Gets Ready to Propose!

Things could get a little weird on This Is Us this week, even if it's only for the viewers. 

As you can see in the exclusive clip above, one of the storylines in "Both Things Can Be True" involves Miguel (Jon Huertas) helping Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) propose to Rebecca (Mandy Moore), the love of his life. It wasn't awkward at the time, of course, but it's strange to watch now when we know that after Jack's eventual death, Miguel and Rebecca got married. 

The clip shows Miguel reassuring Jack that his plan to recreate his and Rebecca's first date is a great one, regardless of the fact that Rebecca's dad refuses to call him back. 

Rebecca and Miguel's love story is one of the few that this show has yet to tell in its five seasons, other than a scene in which Miguel and Rebecca reconnected over Facebook. We haven't yet seen how that relationship played out, but hopefully that's where this is going.

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

After the season four finale, show creator Dan Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter that season five would include "a big storyline" for Rebecca, taking place in both her present and past timelines, and that included her love story with Miguel. 

NBC

Elsewhere in this week's episode, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) are navigating some wedding planning challenges while Randall (Sterling K. Brown) starts group therapy. Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), meanwhile, is figuring out how to deal with Tess (Eris Baker) and her new relationship, and Kate (Chrissy Metz) has a new job. 

Trending Stories

1

SAG Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Reveals Her Baby's Unique Name

3

Jessica Simpson, David Beckham and More Share Sweet Easter Family Pics

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Trending Stories

1

Jed Duggar Marries Katey Nakatsu After One Year of Courting

2

SAG Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Reveals Her Baby's Unique Name

4

JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Kylie Rock Out on Double Date

5

Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable First Easter Celebration With Daughter Khai

Latest News

15 Must-Have Beauty Devices to Give Mom for Mother's Day

Harvey Weinstein Says He Was Denied a Fair Trial in Rape Conviction

Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Reveals Her Baby's Unique Name

This Is Us Could Get Awkward After This Sneak Peek

Millie Bobby Brown Says Fans "Aren't Ready to Accept" She's Growing Up

Why Channing Tatum Had Fear About Being a Single Dad After Divorce

Why Chris Hemsworth Thinks He’s Not Taken Seriously as an Actor