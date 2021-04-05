The Trailer For Loki Is Confusing But Awesome

Watch : "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" Is Nothing Like "WandaVision"

You never can tell what's up with Loki of Asgard, and that's never been more true than in the trailer for his new series.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the troublesome and mostly untrustworthy adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Loki, the next Marvel series coming to Disney+. A new trailer was just released on Monday, and while we've got no idea what's happening, we're so along for the ride.

While the main timeline Loki was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, this particular iteration of the character is from the new timeline created when an earlier version of the character stole the Tesseract (the vessel that holds the Space Stone) during Avengers: Endgame's big time heist. He then disappeared and was never mentioned again, but it forced Steve (Chris Evans) and Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) to go back further in time to the 1970s.