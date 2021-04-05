SAG AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

9 Super Cute Matching Swimsuits for the Whole Family

These stylish suits will make your family excited to match!

By Emily Spain Apr 05, 2021 6:59 PM
E-Comm: Matching Family SwimwearSummersalt

Warmer weather signals pool and beach days on repeat, and we're here for it!

If you're looking for a fun way to get the family even more excited for time in the sun, we suggest picking up matching swimsuits. Since everyone will be looking so cute, you might as well pull out the camera and get that holiday card done! To get you started on the matching lifestyle, we've rounded up nine super cute matching swimsuits for the whole family from sites like Summersalt, PatPat, Amazon and more.

Our favorite? The Sara Foster x Summersalt collection featuring cotton candy-colored suits for mom, dad and the little ones.

See below for the rest of our matching swimsuit picks!

The Best Sites for Plus-Size Swimwear

Summersalt x Sara Foster String Bikini Top

We're obsessed with Sara Foster's collab with Summersalt! Not only is the cotton candy sky print a must for summer, the collection offers styles for the whole family. Pair one of the three women's swimsuit styles with the men's swim short, the girl's ruffle one-piece and the boy's swim short for the ultimate family holiday pic.

$65
Summersalt

FFEI Flamingo Family Matching Swimwear

Made with high quality, smooth and quick dry fabric, no one will complain once during an all-day beach excursion. Not to mention, the flamingo print is so fun!

$19-$23
Amazon

IFFEI Family Matching Swimwear

The print on these matching swimsuits has us dreaming of palm trees, blue waters and warm winds. Each suit offers a quick dry, stretchy and comfortable fabric, so everyone will be happy.

$17-$23
Amazon

Family Look Red and White Color Block Print Matching Swimsuits

Don't miss out on PatPat's Easter Sale and get each suit for as low as $10! The one shoulder design for the girls is so chic, while the matching colorblock swim shorts for the guys will make them excited to match.

$28
$10
PatPat

YOLIPULI Mother and Daughter Swimwear

We can already hear the many "awww" and "so cute" comments you'll get when you and your daughter are #twinning in these zip up rashguards. Plus, the style will give you extra protection from the sun.

$28-$34
Amazon

Kenny Flowers The Hamptons - Navy Striped Sporty Bikini Bottom

See mom and dad can match, too! For your next beach trip, make sure to pick up this striped bikini and the matching Nauti Lobsters swim shorts to achieve the perfect power couple look.

$64
Kenny Flowers

Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Girls Emiko Tankini

For the ultimate matching look for the whole family, get this adorable tankini for the little lady and this one-piece for mom and these swim trunks for dad and the matching trunks for the little guy.

$68
Lilly Pulitzer

Coconut Tree Print Series Family Matching Swimsuits

This matching set is a must for your next tropical family vacay! Featuring a black and white palm tree print, each member of the family will look stylish and feel comfortable thanks to the quality material.

$28
$10
PatPat

