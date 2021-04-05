9 Super Cute Matching Swimsuits for the Whole Family

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Warmer weather signals pool and beach days on repeat, and we're here for it!
If you're looking for a fun way to get the family even more excited for time in the sun, we suggest picking up matching swimsuits. Since everyone will be looking so cute, you might as well pull out the camera and get that holiday card done! To get you started on the matching lifestyle, we've rounded up nine super cute matching swimsuits for the whole family from sites like Summersalt, PatPat, Amazon and more.
Our favorite? The Sara Foster x Summersalt collection featuring cotton candy-colored suits for mom, dad and the little ones.
See below for the rest of our matching swimsuit picks!
Summersalt x Sara Foster String Bikini Top
We're obsessed with Sara Foster's collab with Summersalt! Not only is the cotton candy sky print a must for summer, the collection offers styles for the whole family. Pair one of the three women's swimsuit styles with the men's swim short, the girl's ruffle one-piece and the boy's swim short for the ultimate family holiday pic.
FFEI Flamingo Family Matching Swimwear
Made with high quality, smooth and quick dry fabric, no one will complain once during an all-day beach excursion. Not to mention, the flamingo print is so fun!
IFFEI Family Matching Swimwear
The print on these matching swimsuits has us dreaming of palm trees, blue waters and warm winds. Each suit offers a quick dry, stretchy and comfortable fabric, so everyone will be happy.
Family Look Red and White Color Block Print Matching Swimsuits
Don't miss out on PatPat's Easter Sale and get each suit for as low as $10! The one shoulder design for the girls is so chic, while the matching colorblock swim shorts for the guys will make them excited to match.
YOLIPULI Mother and Daughter Swimwear
We can already hear the many "awww" and "so cute" comments you'll get when you and your daughter are #twinning in these zip up rashguards. Plus, the style will give you extra protection from the sun.
Kenny Flowers The Hamptons - Navy Striped Sporty Bikini Bottom
See mom and dad can match, too! For your next beach trip, make sure to pick up this striped bikini and the matching Nauti Lobsters swim shorts to achieve the perfect power couple look.
Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Girls Emiko Tankini
For the ultimate matching look for the whole family, get this adorable tankini for the little lady and this one-piece for mom and these swim trunks for dad and the matching trunks for the little guy.
Coconut Tree Print Series Family Matching Swimsuits
This matching set is a must for your next tropical family vacay! Featuring a black and white palm tree print, each member of the family will look stylish and feel comfortable thanks to the quality material.
Up next: 10 Amazing & Affordable Amazon Swimsuits.