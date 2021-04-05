Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence on Real Housewives Star Jen Shah's Arrest

Watch : "Real Housewives" Star Jen Shah Arrested for Telemarketing Scheme

Andy Cohen is sharing his one hope following Jen Shah's arrest.

As Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans may recall, the 47-year-old Bravo star and her first assistant Stuart Smith, 43, were taken into custody on March 31 for their alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. Jen and Stuart were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, which they both pleaded not guilty to on April 2.

When Andy returned to his SiriusXM radio show on April 5, it was the first time he'd been back in front of a microphone since Jen's legal troubles emerged. So, when a Radio Andy caller asked his thoughts on the arrest, Andy let out an "oy vey."

"I'm waiting to see how it plays out," Andy said. "I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true."