Hunter Biden Explains His Past Relationship With Brother Beau's Widow Hallie

For Hunter Biden, his past relationship with Hallie Biden is "not difficult to explain."

In a new interview for CBS Sunday Morning, President Joe Biden's second-born son reflected on his romantic relationship with his former sister-in-law Hallie, who was married to his older brother Beau Biden for 13 years and shared two children together before Beau's untimely death in 2015 after battling brain cancer.

In 2017, news broke that Hunter—who was married to longtime wife and mother to three of his children, Kathleen Biden, before their separation in 2015—and Hallie were together following the loss of Beau. "Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time," Hunter said in a statement to Page Six at the time, "and that's been obvious to the people who love us most. We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way." Page Six reported in April 2019 that the surprising pair had split.

Reflecting on their headline-making relationship, Hunter told CBS correspondent Tracy Smith, "I think people were confused by it and I understand that. I mean, I really do. To me, it's not something that is difficult to explain."

"It came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared," he continued, "and we were together and trying to do the right thing and that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost."