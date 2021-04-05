SAG AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Hunter Biden Explains His Past Relationship With Brother Beau's Widow Hallie

In a new interview, President Joe Biden's second son Hunter Biden reflected on entering into a romantic relationship with his former sister-in-law Hallie Biden following the death of his brother Beau.

By Samantha Schnurr Apr 05, 2021 5:11 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesJoe Biden
Watch: Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

For Hunter Biden, his past relationship with Hallie Biden is "not difficult to explain."

In a new interview for CBS Sunday Morning, President Joe Biden's second-born son reflected on his romantic relationship with his former sister-in-law Hallie, who was married to his older brother Beau Biden for 13 years and shared two children together before Beau's untimely death in 2015 after battling brain cancer.

In 2017, news broke that Hunter—who was married to longtime wife and mother to three of his children, Kathleen Biden, before their separation in 2015—and Hallie were together following the loss of Beau. "Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time," Hunter said in a statement to Page Six at the time, "and that's been obvious to the people who love us most. We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way." Page Six reported in April 2019 that the surprising pair had split. 

Reflecting on their headline-making relationship, Hunter told CBS correspondent Tracy Smith, "I think people were confused by it and I understand that. I mean, I really do. To me, it's not something that is difficult to explain."

"It came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared," he continued, "and we were together and trying to do the right thing and that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost."

photos
A Complete Guide to Joe Biden's Family

However, he declared, "It didn't work."

Trending Stories

1

SAG Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Jed Duggar Marries Katey Nakatsu After One Year of Courting

3

Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable First Easter Celebration With Daughter Khai

He's since found love with Melissa Cohen, a filmmaker from South Africa who he quickly wed in May 2019 mere days after meeting. The couple has since welcomed their first child together, a baby boy reportedly named Beau. 

Trending Stories

1

SAG Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Jed Duggar Marries Katey Nakatsu After One Year of Courting

3

Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable First Easter Celebration With Daughter Khai

4

JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Kylie Rock Out on Double Date

5

Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence on Jen Shah's Arrest

Latest News

Meet the New Stars of Bridgerton Season 2

Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence on Jen Shah's Arrest

Exclusive

How Melissa McCarthy Really Feels About Training for Superhero Stunts

Hunter Biden Explains His Past Relationship With Brother Beau's Widow

Exclusive

See the Chilling Season 3 Trailer for Mark of a Serial Killer

How Kim Kardashian Subtly Supported Kanye West on Easter

Selena: The Series Is Coming Back Earlier Than Expected