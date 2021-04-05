Devin Booker Trolls Kendall Jenner's Photo With a Slam Dunk Pun

It was Easter Sunday with a side of laughs for Kendall Jenner.
The reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 4 with a series of portraits of herself posing outside on a golf course in a floral sundress and cowboy boots. In one of the pictures, she cradled a chicken in her arms, which spurred her chicken emoji caption.
As more than 35,000 people weighed in with a comment, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was among them with a compliment-turned-joke for his supermodel girlfriend.
"Very beautiful..," he commented, "course." This is not the first time Booker has gotten flirty with Jenner over social media after highlighting a photo of her in a bikini on his Instagram Story.
And, while they've kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight, the pair is approaching a year since they were the subject of romance rumors in late April 2020.
As a source told E! News in August 2020, "She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down-low, but she likes him and she's happy to be with him right now."
It was not until this February on Valentine's Day that they finally made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet snap on her Instagram Story of the two laughing and hugging on a kitchen counter.
While it's unclear if they actually got to spend Easter together, another sibling did enjoy the holiday with her new man. Kourtney Kardashian and her new boyfriend Travis Barker joined the rest of her famous family in Palm Springs, Calif., where the Kardashian-Jenners soaked up the sun and celebrated the occasion with Easter-themed festivities, including an egg hunt, baking and pictures with the Easter bunny.
See the pictures for yourself here. It looks like it was an egg-celent time.