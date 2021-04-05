KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Katharine McPhee Reveals the Tough Parenting Moment She's Not Ready For

While new mom Katharine McPhee is calling motherhood her "greatest" job, the American Idol alum admits she "can't imagine" one particular parenting moment that's sure to come.

By Jess Cohen Apr 05, 2021
BabiesKatharine McPheeCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Katharine McPhee Offers a Peek at Baby Rennie

Katharine McPhee loves being a mom—but there's one moment she's not looking forward to.

During an interview with fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson, Katharine couldn't help but gush over her and David Foster's newborn baby boy Rennie. "I'm a little bit tired here and there but I find time to nap and he's such a good little baby and I'm so in love," Katharine, who gave birth in February, said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I mean, you're a mom. It's my greatest job I'll ever have."

The 38-year-old host—who shares kids River Rose, 6, and Remington, 4, with ex Brandon Blackstock—agreed, however, she did point out one major detail. "I know it's so cliché, but it will be the hardest," Kelly told Katharine. "The hardest thing for me is when they're so freaking cute and you love them so much but they're doing something that's naughty. And you're like, 'Nope! You will not twist me around your finger.'"

Katharine, 37, noted that her friend also pointed out a similar scenario. "She was like, 'Oh, can you even imagine that you're gonna have to get mad at him one day?'" the Scorpion actress recalled. "I'm like, 'No! He's so sweet right now, I can't imagine.'"

photos
Katharine McPhee & David Foster: Romance Rewind

However, Kelly assured her the day will come. "Trust me, it will happen," Kelly said. "It will happen and you'll go, 'Whose child are you?'"

