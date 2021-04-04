KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Their First Easter as a Couple

After enjoying some time in the Utah snow, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker joined the Kardashian-Jenners for a fun and festive Easter Sunday in Palm Springs, Calif.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 04, 2021 8:57 PMTags
Travis BarkerKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansHolidaysEasterNBCU
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share UFC Date Night

One eggs-citing family function!

After spending the last few days in snowy Utah, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker jet-setted off to sunny Palm Springs, Calif. where they enjoyed Easter Sunday with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners.

The dynamic duo, who began dating in late December after years of friendship, celebrated their first Easter as a couple. And in true Kardashian fashion, Kourtney and her loved ones went all out for the fun and festive holiday.

From lavish holiday-themed decorations to an endless amount of sweet treats, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars know how to throw a party.

Plus, the family held an Easter egg hunt for the little ones to participate in, including Kylie Jenner's 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, Kim Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter Chicago West and more.

Early on Sunday, April 4, the KKW Beauty founder and Kris Jenner, as well as the Poosh founder showed off their personalized golf club bags. With the exception of a monogram, the Blink-182 drummer also received a golf club set that was just as cool.

As Kim fittingly captioned her Instagram Story, "The family that golfs together..."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

While Kourtney and Travis are keeping a low profile and haven't snapped any photos together during the holiday, they have shared similar footage of their celebration.

With that, take a look at the pair's special weekend and see what else the Kardashian-Jenners have been up to during the holiday in our gallery below.

Instagram
Let’s Par-Tee

After spending some time in the Utah snow together, the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star join her family for Easter Sunday. First festivity: golfing!

Instagram
Eggs-citing Holiday

Nothing prettier than looking at a basket full of bright Easter eggs.

Instagram
Delightful Decor

The Poosh founder posts an image of the family's fun and festive decorations.

Instagram
All Smiles

Two cute for words! Stormi and Chicago West are all smiles as they posed with the Easter bunny in their bright-colored dresses.

Instagram
Eggs-celent!

Kylie snaps an adorable candid photo of her 2-year-old looking for Easter eggs.

Instagram
Tiny Treasures

Stormi flaunts her Easter egg finds, as she holds up her colorful basket that's filled with goodies. Her mom put it best, "happy easter."

Instagram
But First, Brunch!

The Kylie Skin founder sips on a refreshing drink, while also showing off her lavender asymmetrical dress.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The Good American founder soaks up the sun in a jaw-dropping bikini. "The Purple Eater," she shares on Instagram.

Instagram
Two Chicks

Kylie Jenner shares the snacks and desserts her family is making for their Easter celebration, including these cute cupcakes!

Instagram
Sweet Treats

Deliciously sweet! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shows off their rice crispy treats.

Instagram
Chef's Kiss

The 23-year-old star posts behind-the-scenes clips of the little ones baking some desserts.

Instagram
True Thompson & Stormi Webster

The cousins walk hand-in-hand, as they look adorable in their colorful and fashionable dresses. "these two," Kylie captions her post.

Instagram
Let the Celebration Begin

"We're getting started early," the Kylie Skin founder reveals of her family's holiday weekend!

Instagram
Sweet Tooth

Because you can never have too many desserts...Kylie posts another Easter-themed treat.

Instagram
Hoppy Holidays

Easter weekend with the Kardashian-Jenners wouldn't be complete without a lavish cake!

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian

Kylie and Kim get some much-needed R&R, with the youngest Jenner perfectly posting, "as we should."

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Stephanie Shepherd

Strike a pose! The KKW Beauty founder and Stephanie Shepard make a huge splash. "Life's a beach!" Kim captions her post.

Trending Stories

1

Dionne Warwick Perfectly Reacts to Regé-Jean's Bridgerton Exit

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate First Easter Together

3

Khloe Kardashian Finally Shares Close-Up of That Diamond Ring

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Dionne Warwick Perfectly Reacts to Regé-Jean's Bridgerton Exit

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate First Easter Together

3

Khloe Kardashian Finally Shares Close-Up of That Diamond Ring

4

JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Kylie Rock Out on Double Date

5

Jessica Simpson, David Beckham and More Share Sweet Easter Family Pics

Latest News

Jamie Chung Makes a Powerful Fashion Statement at the 2021 SAG Awards

The Weeknd Donates $1 Million to Ethiopian Relief Efforts

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate First Easter Together

Watch the Kardashian-Jenner Kids' Adorable Easter Egg Hunt

Happy Easter 2021: Check Out the Best Easter Movies Ever

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Share First Family Pics With Baby

Pregnant Gal Gadot Shows Off Baby Bump While Lounging at Work