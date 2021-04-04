Jessica Simpson, David Beckham and More Celebs Share Sweet Easter 2021 Family Photos

Watch : Jessica Simpson Proves She's a Fitness Warrior

Jessica Simpson, David Beckham and other stars are sharing their family joy on Easter Sunday 2021.

The 40-year-old pop star-turned-fashion mogul posted on her Instagram page a sweet selfie of herself with husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, Ace Knute Johnson, 7, and Birdie Mae Johnson, 2.

"He has Risen, and so have we!!!" Jessica wrote. "Good Lord that was an early morning [chick emoji]."

David posted on his own page a photo of himself with wife, Spice Girls original member and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, their sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22, Romeo Beckham, 18, and Cruz Beckham, 16, and daughter Harper Beckham, 9.

The retired soccer star wrote, "Happy Easter everyone [chick emoji] family together [six red heart emojis] @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven [chick emoji]."

The photo was taken by Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz. Victoria reposted it on her own page.

"Happy Easter [chick emoji] from the Beckham's x," she wrote. "We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture!"

The proud mom also shared a pic of her son with his lady, wearing bunny ears, writing, "Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter [chick emoji] x We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz [two double pink heart emojis]."