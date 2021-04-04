Real Housewives of Orange County Star Kara Keough Is Expecting Baby One Year After Son's Death

Watch : "RHOC" Star Kara Keough's Newborn Son Dies After Birth

Kara Keough is expecting a baby, one year after the death of her infant son McCoy Bosworth.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who is also mom to Decker with her husband Kyle Bosworth, took to Instagram on April 4, which is Easter Sunday, to share an emotional message about grief and hope.

"For Christians, for Jews, and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief," she began the post, which featured an Easter basket for their next little one. "Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die."

McCoy experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord during birth. He suffered severe brain trauma due to the lack of oxygen. The baby was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit for 72 hours, however, his condition did not improve. The parents made the decision to donate his organs. Kara told Good Morning America at the time, "We want his life to mean as much to as many people as possible and to let all of the positive ripples of his life be there."