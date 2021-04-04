DMX Remains on Life Support After Suffering Heart Attack

DMX is on life support in a hospital after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer has clarified.
The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to a medical center in White Plains, New York, on Friday, April 2. His lawyer, Murray Richman, told E! News on Saturday afternoon, April 3, that DMX had suffered a heart attack. He added that he was "taken off life support and is breathing on his own." But later that evening, the attorney told NBC News and other outlets that the "Slippin'" artist continued to be on life support and was not breathing on his own, contradicting his previous comments about the star's condition.
TMZ broke the news of DMX's hospitalization. The outlet reported on Saturday that the rapper, who has a history of substance addiction and has been to rehab before, suffered a drug overdose, which triggered the heart attack. His lawyer has not confirmed this and told NBC News that he did not know what caused the rapper's heart attack.
DMX suffered his heart attack at his home around 11 p.m. on Friday and was immediately hospitalized in grave condition, Richman told NBC News. The lawyer and a spokesperson for the rapper said they misspoke earlier when they said DMX had been taken off life support and was breathing on his own, the outlet reported.
"At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition," DMX's rep told TMZ on Saturday. "Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer."
Many fellow celebs, including Missy Elliott and Rick Ross, have tweeted prayers and other words of support for DMX, a father of 15.
"The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world," the rapper's rep told TMZ. "It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)