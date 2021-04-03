Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Daughter Brielle Pay Tribute to Family Friend Killed in Hit and Run

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her 24-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann are mourning the loss of their family friend, Ethan McCallister.
On Saturday, April 3, the Bravo stars shared special tributes on Instagram to express their heartache over their loved ones' death. E! News can confirm that Ethan passed away in the early hours of April 3 after being hit by a vehicle in Atlanta, Ga. He was just 28 years old.
"Ethan.... i can't believe I'm even writing this. I'm sick sick sick to my stomach," Brielle shared on Instagram. "You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I've been blessed to know. You are my best friend. My heart. My everything. There will never be another you. Ever ever ever. You came into this world with 1 mission... make people smile. You were damn good at it too. There was never a moment i wasn't laughing with you!!"
The reality TV personality also explained how she and Ethan have been inseparable these past few months.
"We haven't spent a weekend apart all year," she added. "How am i supposed to go anywhere without you? How am i supposed to laugh, smile, GO TO MIAMI OR DRINK 1942 WITHOUT YOU!? God i love you ethan. I really really do. I can't wait to see you again."
Additionally, Kim took to her Instagram page to honor the 28 year old.
"We will miss your huge beautiful smile, constant jokes, cowboy boots and infamous shirts," the Don't Be Tardy star captioned her post. "You were always the life of the party!! One of the most genuine kind hearted people I have ever known. Always willing to help anyone anywhere. We love you Ethan and I will make sure justice is served."
Kim then asked her followers to alert the authorities if they "know anything" regarding Ethan's death.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, around 3 a.m. ET officers responded to a report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the northeast section of Piedmont Ave. and Lindbergh Dr. Once authorities arrived, they discovered an adult male was lying down in the roadway after being struck by a dark-colored Range Rover that they said left the scene.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing.