Regé-Jean Page Steps Out After Breaking Everyone's Heart With Bridgerton Exit

Watch : Dionne Warwick Has The Best Reaction "Bridgerton" Star’s Exit

Dearest readers, we bring to your attention the first sighting of Regé-Jean Page, aka Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings, since the heartbreaking announcement of his untimely departure from the series.

The 31-year-old fan-favorite actor was spotted making haste while leaving a residential building in North Hollywood, Calif. on Friday, April 2, hours after it was announced that he would not reprise his role on the upcoming second season of Shonda Rhimes' hit period drama. Page wore a white KN95 mask, a white T-shirt that showed off his impressive biceps, black pants and a black sweatshirt tied around his waist as he walked down a flight of steps to the sidewalk, holding a suitcase, towards a vehicle waiting for him.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," read a statement posted on Bridgerton's Instagram page on Friday, designed to look like one of show narrator Lady Whistledown's society papers. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."