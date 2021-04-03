KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Taylor Swift Releases the Track List for Fearless: Taylor's Version: "You Cracked the Codes"

Taylor Swift's re-recording of her album Fearless features Keith Urban and six previously unreleased songs. Scroll to read the full track list and Taylor's message to fans.

By Kaitlin Reilly Apr 03, 2021 7:56 PM
MusicTaylor SwiftCelebrities
Just one day after asking fans to decipher her scrambled track list for her re-recorded album Fearless: Taylor's Version, Taylor Swift dropped all the info about her upcoming release. 

On April 2, Swift dropped a video showing scrambled words emerging from a vault to social media. She included the oh-so-Swift caption, "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert. Happy decoding!"

Fortunately, Swifties sprung into action, and successfully decoded the words, much to the "unhinged" Grammy winner's delight. 

"You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles," Swift wrote in a message to fans on Instagram on April 3. "Here's the full track list, my friends."

The six previously unreleased tracks are "Bye, Bye, Baby," "That's When," "Mr. Perfectly Fine," "Don't You," "We Were Happy" and "You All Over Me," featuring Maren Morris, which Swift dropped last month as a treat for fans.

One big question fans had after unscrambling the "Blank Space" artist's track list was where Keith Urban, whose name was a part of the hidden message, would fit in. Swift, fortunately, made it easy for fans by revealing exactly where the country star would appear on the album.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I'm really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That's When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," she shared. "I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I'm counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness."

Swift is currently in the process of re-recording her previous albums after a dispute with her former record company Big Machine over ownership of her masters. In addition to "You All Over Me," the 32 year old also released her new version of her Fearless single "Love Story." 

Fearless: Taylor's Version officially drops on April 9.

