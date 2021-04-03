Aaron Rodgers Calls His Guest Hosting Gig on Jeopardy! an "Honor of a Lifetime"

Watch : Aaron Rodgers Says Fatherhood Is His "Great Next Challenge"

Aaron Rodgers is ready to touchdown on the Jeopardy! stage.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who recently got engaged to Shailene Woodley, just raved over his newest gig as one of the guest hosts for the long-running game show. The series teased the 37-year-old star's hosting duties on Instagram, writing on Saturday, April 3, "@aaronrodgers12 is the ultimate champion–on the field and on the stage. Current NFL MVP #AaronRodgers starts as guest host Monday!"

In another post, shared on Friday, April 2, Aaron explained just how excited he was to host Jeopardy!

"Other than the Super Bowl," he said in the teaser clip, "this is the honor of a lifetime."

"Following in the footsteps of a legend is something I know a little bit about," the NFL star noted, referring to both the previous Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and beloved Jeopardy! host, the late Alex Trebek—who passed away in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.