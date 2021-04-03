Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Daughters True and Stormi are the Cutest BFFs on Easter Weekend

Watch : True Thompson Stars in Her First TV Commercial

Easter weekend is for the cousins.

On April 2, Kylie Jenner posted a video to her Instagram of her daughter Stormi Webster, 3, and her cuz, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 2, sweetly holding hands while wearing colorful sundresses.

"These two," the makeup mogul captioned the post.

Khloe, who commented several hearts on the sweet video, also took the time to share video from this playdate, which she uploaded to her Instagram Story.

It's no wonder these two kids are close: Stormi and True were born just two months apart in 2018. True turns 3 on April 12. If these two ever plan on expanding their hangouts, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago was born on January 15 of the same year as well.

While True and Stormi are hanging out together, Khloe shared that she's spending at least some of her holiday weekend relaxing. She posted a photo of herself in a purple bikini to Instagram on April 2, writing in the caption, "The Purple Easter."