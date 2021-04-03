See Colin Jost Hilariously Steal the Spotlight From Scarlett Johansson on RuPaul's Drag Race

Watch : Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Road to Marriage

Category is... power couple!

Scarlett Johansson delighted the five remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race after she made a surprise appearance on Friday, April 2.

The Black Widow actress, who chatted with the queens on a video call in the Werk Room, shared her best acting advice to help them prepare for a challenge inspired by the 1989 movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Naturally, it was nothing short of fabulous, especially since ScarJo's husband and SNL star Colin Jost crashed her call.

Before spilling the tea on her acting tips and tricks, the 36-year-old actress gushed, "It's been a dream of mine to participate for a long, long time, so this is really exciting for me."

She later told Symone, Gottmik, Rosé, Kandy Muse and Olivia Lux how to get in the zone while filming in front of a green screen ahead of their Henny! I Shrunk The Drag Queens challenge.