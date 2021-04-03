Kennedy Family Honors Granddaughter Maeve and Her Son Gideon One Year After Tragic Deaths

Maeve Townsend Kennedy McKean and her son Gideon McKean are being remembered by their loved ones on the 1-year anniversary of their tragic deaths.

On Friday, April 2, the Kennedy-McKean family announced via email the launch of the Maeve and Gideon website, which will serve as a "virtual scrapbook of their lives and those who loved them," the website reads.

Additionally, people can learn about and support the fellowships, fundraisers and other charitable endeavors being carried out in their names on the site.

"This has been the most painful year, filled with grief and mourning, for us, and for so many others around the world," the email read, according to People. "Maeve and Gideon were beautiful, bubbly, caring, people, and we have been so grateful for the outpouring of love from all of those whose lives they touched."

Numerous photos have been shared of the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and her son, who were social distancing at her mother, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's, home near Annapolis at the time of their deaths.