Kim Kardashian Quizzes Mason Disick About Kourtney and Addison Rae's Sleepovers on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian is playing the role of nosey little sister in a promo for next week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
As fans of the reality stars are well aware, Kourtney Kardashian became fast friends with TikTok star Addison Rae last summer. What fans don't know though, is that Kim questioned Kourtney's son, 11-year-old Mason Disick, about how the duo spends their time together.
In the promo, Mason, Kim and Khloe Kardashian are sitting at the table when the Good American designer asks her nephew, "She sleeps over a lot?"
Then, Kim chimes in, "What room does she sleep in?"
At this point, Mason casually replies, "My mom's."
Why the sudden curiosity? Well, as Kim put it in a confessional, "Kourtney's not really like this with her other girlfriends."
And Kim wasn't the only one to notice just how close Kourtney and Addison are. Last year, a social media user criticized their frequent hangouts, writing, "this friendship still weirds me tf out," to which another added, "shes 41 and she's hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools."
Kourtney, who is known for her witty clap-backs, responded, "Do you suggest a better place. I'm looking for ideas..."
The pair actually became friends after Addison sweetly surprised Mason, who was a big fan of her dance videos. She explained in an interview last July that a mutual friend organized the introduction, adding, "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close."
Kourtney and Addison then became workout buddies, before going on getaways to Palm Springs and Malibu together. It was during these trips that Addison got to know and love the family, as she told E! News in an interview last August.
"I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family," Addison shared at the time. "They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me. They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people because not everyone gets to see every second."
These days, photos from their hangouts seldom make it to Instagram, especially now that Addison is booked and busy with both her music and movie career. Even so, the starlet said she learned a lot from Kourt last year, telling Audacy, "She always checks up on me and just is like, make sure you're keeping yourself first and really doing what you want to do and not letting someone hurt you and and really focusing on yourself, because this is your time to make sure you're happy and living your life."
"She's always been here for me and she's such an amazing person and friend," she shared. "I think it's always good to hear that from anyone you know. And it lets me know that that they're thinking of me. It's really sweet."
To see Addison's debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians tune in next week!