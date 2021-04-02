Kim Kardashian Quizzes Mason Disick About Kourtney and Addison Rae's Sleepovers on KUWTK

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Recreate "KUWTK" Scenes

Kim Kardashian is playing the role of nosey little sister in a promo for next week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As fans of the reality stars are well aware, Kourtney Kardashian became fast friends with TikTok star Addison Rae last summer. What fans don't know though, is that Kim questioned Kourtney's son, 11-year-old Mason Disick, about how the duo spends their time together.

In the promo, Mason, Kim and Khloe Kardashian are sitting at the table when the Good American designer asks her nephew, "She sleeps over a lot?"

Then, Kim chimes in, "What room does she sleep in?"

At this point, Mason casually replies, "My mom's."

Why the sudden curiosity? Well, as Kim put it in a confessional, "Kourtney's not really like this with her other girlfriends."

And Kim wasn't the only one to notice just how close Kourtney and Addison are. Last year, a social media user criticized their frequent hangouts, writing, "this friendship still weirds me tf out," to which another added, "shes 41 and she's hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools."